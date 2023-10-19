The New Middle East Is An All-Too-Familiar Nightmare

“This is just the beginning,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Oct. 13 as 300,000 Israeli troops mobilized in preparation for a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. “Our enemies have only begun to pay the price.” In the week following the worst single-day attack in its history, Israel formed a rare emergency government and launched an all-out war on Hamas, an Islamist group the US and European Union have designated a terrorist organization that’s never recognized any legitimacy to Israel and never will. While the recent atrocities come after years of neglect to the Palestinian issue, they ultimately spring from an enduring cult of violence and death that, no matter what else is happening, has proven extremely hard to destroy.