Flour Made From Food Waste Is Coming for Your Cookies

But Supplant, which raised about $22 million in Series A funding in 2021 from investors that include Y Combinator and Khosla Ventures, says its new product will be even bigger. Anecdotal evidence is promising: Rachel Krupa, founder of the Goods Mart, a compact convenience store in SoHo in New York, says consumer interest in alternative flours is booming. “We’re constantly seeing innovation in base ingredients like flour,” she says. “We’ve seen cassava, chickpea, oat flours. One of our best sellers is Ancient Provisions Cheddar Cheezish Crackers, made with banana flour.” Other alternative starches use okra and cactus. Forecasters at Whole Foods Market Inc. are likewise looking toward the alternative flour market, naming upcycled ingredients for bakers—and specifically flour—as a top trend for 2023. In the upcycled flour space, Supplant is joined by Renewal Mill in Oakland, California, which produces dark chocolate brownie mixes, and Chicago’s Hyfé Foods, which makes high-protein flour. Both rely on food manufacturing byproducts.