Tech IPOs Could Burn Firms Who Bought Into Hot Startups Too Late

These problems will all become freshly relevant as the IPO market gradually reopens. Stripe, like Instacart, also has a lower valuation now than it once did. Investors including Coatue, Fidelity, Silver Lake and the Irish Treasury’s Ireland Strategic Investment Fund invested in the company for the first time in 2021, when it was valued at $95 billion, according to PitchBook data. In a funding round in March of this year, the company cut its valuation to just $50 billion. In an emailed statement, ISIF said it was a “committed long-term investor in Stripe.” Other investors in that round either declined to comment or didn’t respond to queries.