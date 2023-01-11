Death of Easy Money Creates Financial Upheaval Around the Globe

As the lagging effects of the Fed’s interest-rate hikes kick in with full force in the first half of the year, the consensus seems to be that the economy will weaken and inflation will come back down to Earth, if not completely back to the Fed’s 2% comfort zone. That won’t necessarily mean a rebirth of cheap money and everything that comes with it, but it should mean that money won’t continue to get more expensive. So while the notion of “there is no alternative” to equities isn’t likely poised for a revival this year, at some point in 2023, beaten-down stocks will probably emerge as an attractive alternative. A buy-and-hold investor with a long-term horizon could be forgiven, maybe praised, for just buying and holding through it all.