Private Space Companies In India Prepare For Liftoff

Since the 1970s the barrier island of Sriharikota on India’s east coast has served as the country’s Cape Canaveral, with the national space agency launching scores of spacecraft headed as far as the moon and Mars. But in November a new tenant appeared: Agnikul Cosmos, a startup based in Chennai, 60 miles to the south, which plans to use its own launchpad on the island for its first mission, scheduled for May or June. The company aims to complete at least four launches in 2024, taking advantage of the country’s new embrace of space startups. “This opens up India as a gateway for private players to go into space,” says Srinath Ravichandran, Agnikul’s co-founder.