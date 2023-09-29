Bengaluru Grapples With Fallout From India's Breakneck Growth

On a January stroll around Sankey Tank, a verdant lake in Bengaluru, Kimsuka Iyer noticed that dozens of trees had been painted with red and black X’s and O’s. As a native of the city that many residents still call Bangalore, the 34-year-old marketing executive understood the symbols: The trees were to be cut down. She soon discovered the government had approved construction of a highway overpass along the water’s edge. To make way for the road, the trees had to go—and no one had bothered to ask nearby residents their opinion. “People were pissed,” Iyer says. “Once the trees are gone, they’re gone.”