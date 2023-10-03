Huawei Takes Revenge as China Catches Up on Semiconductors

The reason Chinese nationalists saw the phone as such a blow to Raimondo and the US was its main processor, a component designed and manufactured in China that uses 7-nanometer chip technology. (The chip industry distinguishes chips by referring to them in nanometers, or billionths of a meter. The smaller the transistors are, the more can be packed onto a single chip, increasing their power. Seven nanometers is slightly less than three times the diameter of a single strand of human DNA.) The Mate 60’s Kirin chip isn’t as advanced as the 3nm chips that power Apple Inc.’s most advanced new iPhones. But the export controls were aimed at keeping China’s tech capabilities 8 to 10 years behind the US, and the phone demonstrated that Huawei’s chipmaking partner, Shanghai’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), may be only four years behind. SMIC declined to comment, while Huawei didn’t respond to requests for comment.