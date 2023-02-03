To Find a Winning Company Name, Ride Trends and Consult AI

Step 2: Get trendy. Today’s names are short (one or two words), easy to pronounce and quickly digested on social media. It’s best when they dovetail with societal trends that will stick around for a decade-plus, such as artificial intelligence or the green transition. “It’s a massive advantage,” says Codrean. Here’s what not to do: Pearl Milling Company, the 2021 rename of Aunt Jemima. It’s long, trend-free and unclever.Step 3: Be creative. Today’s descriptive names express what the company does in a playful or clever manner, as with the climate impact consultant Plan A (there is no plan B, get it?) and Startup Norway’s annual event, Startup Extreme (tag line: “extreme times, extreme opportunities”). Online eyewear retailer Warby Parker, which launched in 2010, is named after two Jack Kerouac characters. It needed a trade name that resonated with customers, because the company is incorporated as the uncatchy JAND Inc. Originality offers another advantage: There’s less risk customers will stumble across a competitor.Step 4: Think about place. Creative names often use locations, foreign words or well-known folk characters to convey an attitude or value. European food delivery company Oda takes its title from a women’s name in Norway. “You will not have to worry about a competitor using that,” Codrean says. “And it gives you room to grow—meaning you can go in any market.” Allbirds Inc., a shoemaker that advertises the sustainability of its products, combines references to nature and New Zealand—where one founder hails from—which has few native land mammals.