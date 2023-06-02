Harvard MBA Grads Enter a Tepid Job Market Hoping for the Best

Others are looking to start their own businesses, even though, as Annadi says, “the venture investing party is over.” Annadi is bootstrapping his company, Atomic, an AI-powered financial planning platform designed to be offered as an employee benefit. Choi, who before enrolling at Harvard worked with founders at Citybridge Education, a nonprofit that funds innovative education projects in Washington, DC, says starting a company “was never on my radar.” But in talks with prospective employers in the fall, he could sense that good jobs had grown harder to find. And with all the competition, he says, “even when you found those jobs, they would be harder to get.” A cocktail party conversation prompted Choi to dust off an idea for an app that makes restaurant recommendations as it learns about user preferences. “I’m giving myself about three months to find some initial early-stage funding and then, after that, about nine more months with some milestones along the way.”