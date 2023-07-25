Hot New Play in Stock, Bond Markets: Greece Is Suddenly Booming

Greece hasn’t climbed all the way out of the deep economic hole it plunged into in the wake of the global financial crisis. Through the grinding 2010s it faced an enormous debt squeeze and didn’t have the flexibility to devalue its currency or adjust its monetary policy because it was a part of the euro currency zone. It came close to being the first country to abandon the euro and ultimately accepted three rescue packages. Harsh austerity and a prolonged recession—in which economic output fell about 30% from its peak—led to social unrest and protests. Greece remains the euro zone’s most debt-burdened government and gross domestic product per capita is among the lowest in the euro area.