Google’s Moonshot Lab Is Now in the Strawberry-Counting Business

Mineral’s original rover involved a camera attached to a cart with four bicycle wheels, which the company’s engineers began pushing around the fields outside Watsonville in 2017. The cameras were hooked into software similar to the kind Google uses for its self-driving car program, Waymo. The current version has all-terrain wheels and a half-dozen cameras that take pictures of plants from different angles, plus laser sensors and GPS to keep it from bumping into obstacles. It’s driven by a Mineral technician who uses a remote control; ultimately the company thinks its rovers will direct themselves. Mineral is also testing sensors that can be attached to conventional farm tractors, and ways to augment that data using images from drones, satellites and even smartphones.