Who Owns The Content AI Creates?

Copilot allows programmers to work faster by suggesting snippets of code as they type. It’s based on a subset of the technology that OpenAI used to make DALL-E 2 and ChatGPT. ( Microsoft Corp. owns GitHub and is the primary investor in OpenAI.) Everything Copilot knows about programming comes from its analysis of code that was initially written by humans, and the lawsuit contends that it’s violated the licenses of open source software, whose code is publicly available for examination and use, by using it in this manner. Some developers have complained publicly that Copilot’s code suggestions are at times lifted directly from their own programs. GitHub has acknowledged that the product can, in rare cases, copy code directly. It says it’s begun installing filters to prevent this action.