A German Startup Races Google To Develop A Universal Translator

A less prominent candidate, but one that industry insiders have been tracking for years, is the 700-person startup DeepL SE in Cologne, Germany. This January it raised funds at a €1 billion ($1.1 billion) valuation. In December the company plans to introduce its first voice interpreter, a feature that automatically captures a speaker’s words, then translates and transcribes them into text in another language. Eventually, DeepL plans to bring this feature to its own app, as well as to other services such as Zoom. Jarek Kutylowski, its founder and chief executive officer, says he imagines such a translator living “within each and every business meeting,” making language barriers irrelevant.