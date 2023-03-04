Female Execs Are Exhausted, Frustrated and Heading for the Exits

Those figures are only poised to get worse. The October LeanIn.Org report said that for every woman at the senior manager level who gets promoted, two leave. Using data from 333 organizations and surveys of 40,000 people in the US and Canada, the report found that, in the five years since 2017, the share of C-suite jobs held by women increased by only 6 percentage points to 26%. Of those, a mere one in 20 are women of color.

Stress and exhaustion were the biggest problems women cited. More than half of female employees at the senior manager level and above said they were responsible for most or all of their family’s housework and child care, compared with 13% of men at the same level. Respondents said they also did more than male colleagues at work to support employee well-being and to foster diversity and inclusion, resulting in better retention and employee satisfaction. But such efforts often aren’t acknowledged in performance reviews.

It’s no wonder that 43% of women leaders said they were burned out, compared with 31% of men at the same level. “There’s a collective exhaustion,” says Allison Robinson, founder and CEO of the Mom Project, which helps mothers who want to return to the workforce but need a more flexible environment.

For years, the advice women received centered around steps they could take, such as seeking out mentors. Now there’s a growing awareness that companies need to make structural changes to help them thrive at work and at home. “What we needed was control over our schedules. We needed gender-neutral paid leave. We needed supported child care. We needed to be paid equitably,” says Saujani, who is also the founder and CEO of Moms First, a nonprofit that advocates for women’s economic freedom. “We were focused on the wrong things.”

Plagued by labor shortages, companies are experimenting with returnships. Some offer paid temporary positions as an on-ramp to women who might consider coming back. Tami Forman, executive director of Path Forward, which helps start such programs, says she’s worked with dozens of companies, including Amazon, Disney and Allstate, since 2016. Forman says her corporate partners on average convert 80% of returnships to full-time positions.

An Amazon returnship allowed Arathi Shankri to resume her career as a software engineer in 2021 after spending two years out of the workforce to focus on her family and three years teaching programming at a community college. When Shankri, 46, wanted to move back into the tech industry in a software job, she found that companies didn’t appreciate her teaching experience and were slow to respond to inquiries. But the 16-week Amazon program allowed her to use expertise she had developed over 17 years.

Amazon has now hired Shankri full time and given her wider responsibilities, including managing teams and leading large-scale projects. “Just because you paused, you don’t have to take a step back,” she says. “You can just continue from where you left off.”

