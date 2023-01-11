F1 Want Women In The Cockpit For First Time Since 1976

This isn’t the first female-only racing series. When it premiered in 2018, the W Series (get it?) was criticized by prominent drivers including Pippa Mann and Sophia Flörsch for “segregating” women and preventing them from competing with the best drivers in the world. It also received no financial support from F1. Instead, W Series teams were backed by privately raised money from people such as Caitlyn Jenner, who founded Jenner Racing.