Airlines Resurrect Ancient Jumbo Jets To Meet First- And Business-Class Demand

American Express Global Business Travel says a growing number of leisure travelers shifting into business class has raised fares on some routes, especially major trans-Atlantic trips such as New York to Paris or New York to London. “As we look into 2023, particularly on routes where there is a strong leisure component, we can expect to continue to see some of that until the point of time that capacity really catches up with demand,” says Jeremy Quek, principal global air practice consultant at Amex GBT.