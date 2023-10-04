FDA Tests New Power to Pull Some Fast-Tracked Drugs Off Market

In fact, most withdrawals are voluntary, often after prodding from the FDA. Of the 11 drugs with accelerated approvals that have been rescinded in the past two years, drugmakers willingly pulled all but one. It’s when the companies push back that regulators run into issues. Makena, a medication for preventing preterm labor, got its accelerated approval in 2011. Eight years later, a big study done by the drugmaker indicated it didn’t work. By 2020 the drug had a new owner, and its maker at the time, Covis Pharma Group, fought to keep it available. The FDA finally recalled the product and its generics in April of this year.