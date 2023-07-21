No Testing, No Inspections: Contaminated Eyedrops Blinded And Killed Americans
How a drugstore staple, made in an Indian factory and tainted with an antibiotic-resistant superbug, slipped past the FDA.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- is a rod-shaped bacterium a fraction of a millimeter long. In a petri dish, it smells of corn tortillas. It’s opportunistic, invading any tissue that’s already compromised, and can be lethal: Among the especially vulnerable, the mortality rate can be as high as 50%. But perhaps the bacterium’s most notable characteristic is how hard it is to kill. The hardiest of pseudomonas are antibiotic-resistant superbugs that rage on no matter what drugs doctors throw at them.
In May 2022, an unusually virulent strain appeared for the first time in the US, in a hospital patient in Los Angeles. Over the summer three more local cases emerged. As doctors tried to fight the bug, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began to track it, reviewing every location and item the patients had in common. Pseudomonas aeruginosa can spread even among people who never came into contact with the original source. The bacteria showed up in Connecticut, then Utah. It was found in people’s lungs and in their blood. It took eight months for the agency to determine the culprit: over-the-counter eyedrops. The two affected brands were widely available for less than half the price of better-known ones. They weren’t counterfeit. They weren’t imported illegally. They were made in India and sold by two US distributors in boxes stamped with the drug inventory numbers that the Food and Drug Administration issued.
The eyedrops from EzriCare LLC and Delsam Pharma LLC were recalled after the pseudomonas contributed to four deaths, 18 cases of vision loss and scores of infections. The particulars are horrific. In four people the bacteria spread so quickly that doctors had to remove their eyeballs to stop it. Others had their corneas turn into cloudy abscesses of scar tissue. Some endured migraines, discharges from their eyes and light sensitivity that kept them in the dark for days and even months.
What made the outbreak possible is a gaping hole in the FDA’s supervision of over-the-counter medicines. They’ve long been among the agency’s lowest priorities—the assumption being that even if they don’t work, they probably won’t kill anyone. These drugs are essentially produced and sold on the honor system. A company doesn’t have to prove to the agency that its medicine is safe or effective or that it’s being made in proper conditions. There’s no testing involved; no inspection required. A company must attest only that it’s using approved ingredients and complying with good manufacturing practices. Basically, paperwork.
It turns out, the contaminated eyedrops were sold by two inexperienced entrepreneurs who didn’t know each other but had found the same tiny company in Chennai, India, to make the supposedly sterile medicine. Ezriel Green is a wholesale drug distributor in New Jersey; Kuppusamy Arumugam is a pharmacist in the Bronx, New York. Neither of them ever sold a drug of their own before the eyedrops. Records show that their manufacturer, Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd., had never exported any medicine of any kind to the US. Eyedrops must be made with a guarantee that they’re sterile, a demanding and expensive process. Global Pharma was allowed to ship hundreds of thousands of bottles of eyedrops without ever having the FDA inspect its factory.
The eyedrops were marketed as being free of preservatives. But that meant they also lacked the chemicals to prevent the growth of bacteria. Most manufacturers sell such drops only in single-use vials or specially designed multiuse ones to maintain sterility. Both cost more. Global Pharma’s preservative-free drops came in regular, cheaper-to-make bottles containing multiple doses.
The FDA’s automated process for listing an OTC drug didn’t flag that crucial flaw. Nor did it spot the other warning sign: the insubstantial backgrounds of the manufacturer and the distributors. Jeremy Kahn, an FDA spokesperson, says the agency deactivates listings that don’t meet its requirements and is working on ways to improve its monitoring. He says the agency’s “highest priority is protecting public health,” which includes recommending and coordinating voluntary recalls, sending public notifications, and inspecting and holding discussions with the companies. As for the contaminated eyedrops, he says the agency is monitoring the situation.
The generic drug industry has stretched across the world to produce cheap drugs. Regulators haven’t kept up: In some places rules aren’t enforced; in others they’re inadequate. The result is shortages and recalls and health risks. The FDA announced more than 900 recalls in 2022, triple the number four years ago. India, which supplies one-fifth of the world’s generic drugs, has come under increasing scrutiny for quality problems. Manufacturing lapses in generic cancer medicines, for instance, led to shortages that left patients waiting for potentially life-saving treatments this year. The World Health Organization linked the deaths of more than 60 children in Gambia last year to toxic medicinal syrups made in India.
The Indian government fiercely defends its export powerhouse. It cut short an investigation into the source of the toxins in the medicinal syrups. And local officials have defended Global Pharma, too. That posture and these kinds of regulatory gaps in the global supply chain for the most common medicines are imperiling people around the world.
When FDA inspectors finally did enter Global Pharma’s sterile processing facility in February, they found brown residue in filling machines and untrained workers wearing dirty, reused booties. By then, Global Pharma had voluntarily recalled its eyedrops. The FDA tested unopened bottles of EzriCare eyedrops and found them contaminated with bacteria, but the agency hasn’t definitively identified the bacteria or its source. Global Pharma says it’s not to blame.
Kuppusamy Arumugam obtained his pharmacist’s license in 1977, after emigrating from India. These days, he runs Farmacia Central in the Bronx. It’s a narrow store lined with packages of generic drugs and, like a New York bodega, household sundries. Ezriel Green grew up in Brooklyn, earned a master’s degree in Talmudic studies at a yeshiva and went into business—first selling blood glucose test strips, then cold cuts. In 2016 he founded EzriRx, an online wholesale drug distributor, and four years later, EzriCare, to distribute drugs with his own brand name.
Ask each of them how they wound up selling eyedrops with identical ingredients made by the same manufacturer within months of each other in 2020, and the explanations raise as many questions as they answer.
Arumugam began marketing his eyedrops that July, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some drugs were in short supply and some were being hoarded, but he says he didn’t consider any of that. He offers several versions of his entry into the business, one of which starts with him being stiffed by a customer who ordered eyedrops and all of which end with him connecting to Global Pharma through a consultant in India. With the help of another consultant, he registered Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears through the FDA’s electronic listing system. The label described them as similar to the popular brand Refresh Plus, which is preservative-free and sold in single-use vials. Four months later, Green’s company also used a consultant to register EzriCare Artificial Tears, made with identical ingredients and described in the same way. A lawyer for Green says that he relied on Global Pharma and a middleman, who died last year and whose company declared bankruptcy this year, to take care of everything and that he now knows it was wrong to trust them. “EzriCare grieves with the individuals impacted by recent reports of virulent, devastating eye infections,” the lawyer, Rick Lauer, wrote in an email.
These were the unlikely US distributors of Global Pharma’s eyedrops, able to start selling a sensitive product without anyone asking them a single question about its safety.
The current OTC system dates to 1972, when the FDA realized it needed a more efficient way to keep up with all the nonprescription drugs being produced, including pain relievers, ointments and cough drops. To develop standards for OTC products, the FDA enlisted experts to recommend safe ingredients for each category; the monographs they created are like recipe books. But deliberations took years, sometimes decades. The monograph for eyedrops, finally completed in 1988, is like a time capsule from another age of American business, referencing domestic manufacturers that have long since closed or moved overseas.
The FDA’s automated system had only a few basic requirements for EzriCare and Delsam Pharma to list their drops: the name of the medicine; the dosage; the ingredients; and an image of the label, including information about use and warnings that typically come with every drug. Then each product was assigned a distinct National Drug Code, which appears in an online medical library that the National Institutes of Health maintains. Global Pharma registered as their manufacturer. That’s it.
There’s a disclaimer on the listing for those who care to look which clearly states that the FDA hasn’t approved or reviewed the drug. But companies aren’t required to include that in their advertising and often find ways to suggest exactly the opposite.
Entering the US market was a big deal for Global Pharma. The company, founded in 1986, is run by Venkatesh Rajendran, who trained as a doctor and is described as soft-spoken and well-liked by colleagues in the industry. Rajendran is also well-connected: Until last year he was a member of a top committee at Pharmexcil, an influential trade group that India’s commerce ministry set up to promote drug exports. Nonetheless, Global Pharma hasn’t been central to India’s $50 billion drug industry. For decades it sold drugs to about two dozen countries in Southeast Asia and Africa; among its products were injectable antibiotics and eyedrops, both of which require sterile manufacturing. People close to Rajendran say one draw of the US market was the potential to sell significant volumes with greater profit potential. The company’s revenue, according to its most recent annual report, has risen by almost 50% in the past five years but still amounted to only 674 million rupees ($8.2 million).
The company’s factory, a mirrored glass building, sits in a pharmaceutical park outside Chennai, the only one in the state of Tamil Nadu. According to three people familiar with Global Pharma, who don’t want to be identified to protect their relationship with it and Indian regulators, the facility is seen as fit for what they call “semiregulated” or “less regulated” markets where testing and inspection requirements are lower than in the US or Europe. One of them, who visited Global Pharma’s operations about five years ago, describes it as decent, but only “decent enough for Third World requirements.” Rajendran declined to respond to those characterizations or to questions about the factory’s current condition.
Global Pharma sent 100,000 bottles of artificial tears to Arumugam’s company in January 2021, according to ImportGenius, a company that tracks global shipping data. Almost 500,000 more bottles were delivered to EzriCare’s importer in September 2021 and May 2022.
Green was especially proud of his company’s packaging. “Our philosophy is that cheap-priced generic OTCs that are good quality, should also look good,” Green wrote in a LinkedIn post last year.
Even if there is no review of most OTC drugs in the US, there are means to track problems later. Many countries, including India, lack the reporting mechanisms and surveillance network to prove that a particular drug causes deaths or illnesses, says Ganadhish Kamat, who retired in 2021 as chief of global quality at Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., one of India’s largest generic drugmakers. “When someone dies, people say, “‘’—‘It was God’s wish’—or ‘Something went wrong. He was old anyway,’ ” he says. “Whereas in the US, they keep track of history and adverse events. They try to link to a drug.”
The first patient appeared in a Los Angeles County hospital in May 2022 with an inflamed eye oozing yellow pus. The hospital determined the eye was infected with a strain of pseudomonas highly resistant to antibiotics and reported it to local health officials. By August three other people, who had recently been to the same ophthalmologist, also became infected. LA County officials wrote to Maroya Walters, who leads the Antimicrobial Resistance team for the CDC. The agency estimates that drug-resistant germs cause 2.8 million infections and as many as 35,000 deaths a year in the US. “This sounds like an interesting and unusual investigation,” she replied, urging them to review the patients’ medical histories and whether they had traveled abroad. LA County officials examined whether the pressure gauges that touch people’s eyes or some other piece of equipment in the ophthalmologist’s office had been contaminated.
That summer the CDC also learned that more than 30 people at nursing homes in Utah and Connecticut had been infected with pseudomonas. Most weren’t showing any symptoms; the bacteria had been picked up in routine screening. Others had it in their lungs or sputum, not their eyes.
Walters and her CDC staff first guessed that the cases were connected to a health-care worker or a patient who’d visited each place. Reviews of medical records ruled that out. In September a man in his 70s died with a bloodstream infection while hospitalized in Washington state. Infections in four states suggested that the spreading pseudomonas came from a single product.
The CDC team began the laborious collection of brand names, lot numbers and manufacturers of every product the patients had used. Walters considered that the problem could even be a common ingredient. In March 2022, in Norway, at least seven deaths from another pseudomonas strain had been tied to contaminated premoistened washcloths made by a UK manufacturer. She and her staffers asked about wipes, creams, lotions, ointments, bathing products, laxatives—and eyedrops. None stood out. For artificial tears alone, they documented the use of more than 10 brands. Then, in early November, they learned about an unusual cluster of drug-resistant infections that had been frustrating doctors at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami for months.
The institute sees as many as a thousand cases of serious cornea infections every year, says Guillermo Amescua, one of its specialists. Usually, they can find some combination of drugs to treat them. But not these infections.
Retired cosmetologist Clara Oliva came to the hospital in August with her right eye watering and swollen. It was her good eye; she’d had poor vision in her left since childhood. Doctors performed a treatment that kills germs with light and chemicals. They tried antifungals. They inserted a needle to drain fluid from the eye. Nothing worked. Each time Oliva returned, the abscess on her cornea had grown. In September, fearing the infection would spread to the rest of her body, doctors replaced her right eye with a plastic implant. Oliva, now legally blind, has moved in with a son who helps care for her.
That summer, Renee Martray, an administrative assistant in Lexington, South Carolina, was heading to Pennsylvania for a camping trip with her fiancé. He forgot to bring a flashlight, and she forgot her eyedrops. She picked up some EzriCare artificial tears along the way. She hadn’t heard of EzriCare and didn’t pay much attention to the label, just the price. “I never thought about a brand name,” says Martray. “I do now.” Days after they returned home, her right eye became red and swollen and her fiancé urged her to go to her doctor. Antibiotics helped. No one suspected the EzriCare eyedrops could be to blame, so she continued using them. In December her eye started burning. This time, the pain and swelling were difficult to treat. She says she was diagnosed as being infected with the same strain of pseudomonas the others had. The scarring eventually clouded her right eye, giving her headaches and the sensation of looking through a smeared window. She had to quit working, and she says it’s difficult to leave the house.
By the end of the year, CDC investigators in Connecticut had a breakthrough and started testing open bottles of eyedrops left over in nursing homes. In January preliminary results identified the drug-resistant bacteria in seven opened EzriCare bottles in two states the CDC still hasn’t named. The CDC issued a bulletin to doctors on Jan. 20 urging them to stop using EzriCare artificial tears immediately.
Sandra Brown, an eye doctor in North Carolina, spotted the notice in an email from the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Brown is also a board member of the Dry Eye Foundation, a nonprofit outside Seattle that publishes safety recommendations on eyedrops. The EzriCare multiuse bottle itself was the first sign of trouble for Brown. It was so cheaply made, she says, it lacked even a perforation at the tip. It was more like a bottle of Super Glue: The cap had a fang inside that people were meant to use to make their own hole. Brown wondered if the fang could be the source of the contamination.
She was surprised the CDC had chosen to send what seemed to be such an important notice in such a muted way. She and Rebecca Petris, president of the foundation, went ahead with an alert of their own. They posted a video on Jan. 23 describing the flaws in the packaging as a potential violation of a federal law that requires drops sold in multidose bottles to use suitable preservatives or packaging that minimizes the risk of contamination.
A lawyer for EzriCare responded with a cease-and-desist letter to the foundation, which took down the video. By then, Arumugam says, someone, he doesn’t remember who, had forwarded him an email about the concerns of “some eye foundation somebody.” He pulled his own drops from the market even though he says he believed they were safe, and they hadn’t yet been linked to any infections. “I don’t want to get legal problems,” he says. “I decided it’s better for me not to sell anything.” A week later, he says, an official from the FDA called. Arumugam was told that Global Pharma had agreed to a voluntary recall of both Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and those from EzriCare.
By coincidence, just weeks earlier the agency had banned all imports from Global Pharma. The company also makes cough syrup, a medicine under suspicion because of the deaths of the Gambian children. The company wasn’t linked to those cases. But the FDA was investigating all manufacturers from what it calls “geographies of concern,” and the company hadn’t responded adequately to a request for its records.
A public announcement of the eyedrop recall—of every bottle made by Global Pharma that hadn’t already expired—went out on Feb. 2. If FDA officials have any thoughts about how a small nonprofit managed to alert the public about a potentially dangerous product faster than they did, no one is saying.
Petris read about the terrifying eye infections with particular empathy. She’d opened the Dry Eye Shop, an online store for ointments, drops and other products, in 2005 after Lasik surgery left her with diminished vision, dry eyes and chronic pain. She established the Dry Eye Foundation in 2018 to focus on patient advocacy, and invited Brown, who’d been advising her on medical questions, to join the board.
More recently, Petris has been collecting drops that seem potentially unsafe. Of the dozens of brands she’s spotted—and complained about to the FDA—many are still available at Amazon.com, Walmart or both. Petris and Brown have been calling on the agency to not only go after problem brands but also to fix flaws in the system that allow them into the market in the first place.
Even before the pandemic created a large backlog, the FDA struggled to inspect manufacturing plants, especially those overseas. Some aren’t even registered with the agency. Since 2015 the FDA has inspected only 52% of those registered for OTC products and 53% of those making prescription drugs, according to Pharm3r LLC, a health-care analytics company. The average time between inspections of OTC facilities is two and a half years.
The FDA made it to Global Pharma’s facility near Chennai on Feb. 20, when two inspectors arrived for a review that lasted almost two weeks. Their 14-page report uncovered so many deficiencies that Tim Sandle, an expert in the UK in sterile manufacturing, called it among the longest he’d ever seen. It’s a sign, he says, of “a weak quality culture.”
Sterile processing requires special rooms where the air flow is unidirectional and filtered so that microparticles don’t settle anywhere. Global Pharma batches bound for the US came from a room that sounded fit for a home-makeover reality TV show; nails protruded from walls with cracked sealant. When inspectors wiped a cloth around the bowl of a filling machine, it picked up brown, greasy deposits.
Employees in some important roles hadn’t been trained. One quality assurance manager released batches with a prefilled checklist. Global Pharma hadn’t established the efficacy of filters used to sterilize solutions.
In a section that bolsters Brown’s theory of how the contamination spread, the report noted that Global Pharma purchased caps for its bottles from an unnamed supplier and hadn’t tested them for sterility. Nor had it conducted any tests of the container’s closure system, relying instead on a visual inspection for leaks. Rajendran didn’t agree to an interview for this story, but in a WhatsApp exchange he said “forget about all bottles,” reiterating that FDA tests of closed eyedrop bottles had not revealed contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. (Those tests did show bacterial contamination that hasn’t yet been fully identified.) He said that his company is cooperating with the FDA and that “they have also responded and reacted well to our actions.” Otherwise he declined to comment.
“The American public should know that nobody’s looking,” says Kevin Schulman, a professor at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. “It’s not the FDA’s fault that they don’t have the resources to do this. But they shouldn’t pretend that they can.” He says it’s unrealistic to use an inspection protocol designed generations ago for the domestic market, where unannounced reviews are easy to complete, to try to monitor the world.
The FDA hasn’t had the resources to do enough testing, either. “They’ve strayed from their fundamental mission of guaranteeing that what’s supposed to be in the bottle is actually in the bottle,” says David Gortler, a former FDA official. He argues that the FDA should test each lot of drugs before they’re allowed into the country; if the agency can’t pay, the importers should. Drug buyers—retailers, wholesalers, pharmacies—could also test what they purchase, though the FDA has discouraged that, saying those results could be unreliable.
For all the harm the eyedrops have caused, if superbugs went undetected in other kinds of OTC medications, the damage could be even worse, says Eric Lofgren, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Washington State University. And, as with the eyedrops, it could take months to trace the source. “You won’t have a single headline that thousands of people died today,” Lofgren says. “It’s just that everyone, everywhere is a little bit less safe.”
Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, acknowledged “some gaps in our ability to ensure that OTC drugs are of the highest quality” in a presentation in April to a lobbying group that advocates for additional funding for the FDA. The Biden administration’s latest budget request includes an agency proposal that would address one of the main flaws identified in the eyedrop recalls: It would require first-time manufacturers of OTC products to give the FDA six months’ notice before selling them, potentially allowing for an inspection.
The administration is also considering more sweeping ways to address drug quality problems, Bloomberg News reported in May. Among the possibilities: more unannounced inspections and testing of drug imports as well as new quality scores for manufacturers. All of that takes money. Even supporters say fulfilling the administration’s request for a 10% increase in the FDA’s budget next year will be challenging.
Holding those who caused the infections accountable is also harder than it might appear. Oliva, the Florida retiree who’s now blind, and Martray, the South Carolinian who can use only one eye, are among several people who’ve sued either Global Pharma, EzriCare or Delsam Pharma. The distributors and manufacturer could blame each other, or the middleman, in court as they have done outside it, and Global Pharma may be able to evade the jurisdiction of the US legal system altogether. Some suits also name such retailers as Amazon and Walmart, which are often able to avoid liability in defective product cases by claiming the distributor is at fault. And so on.
Drug officials in Tamil Nadu appear to have absolved Global Pharma. In March they said that they hadn’t detected pseudomonas in their own sampling at the company’s plant. As is customary in India, they haven’t shared the findings of their inspection. In an interview shortly before her retirement in April, the state’s chief drug controller, P.V. Vijayalakshmi, declined to answer most questions related to the inspection, because, she said, the information was confidential. She then called the tone of the questions disrespectful and ended the interview. Her successor didn’t respond to an interview request.
Weeks after the US import ban, Global Pharma passed an inspection by Slovakian health authorities who said its factory met European Union standards to make nonsterile drugs. ImportGenius records show distributors in Portugal and France have received shipments from Global Pharma this year that included among them acid reflux pills, antihistamines and jock itch creams.
When it comes to the US distributors, the FDA could work with the Department of Justice to pursue criminal charges, which might include fines and jail time. “I could see them taking a pretty hard look at the product sellers and asking a lot of very difficult questions about what they knew,” says Bill Marler, a lawyer who’s represented victims of bacterial outbreaks in food. “Did they do any investigation? Did they have any understanding of the product?”
Inspectors visited EzriCare’s warehouse in an industrial park in Lakewood, New Jersey, in March, and reported a lack of quality control and oversight of its manufacturers, according to documents provided to under public record law. Benjamin England, a former FDA official who’s another lawyer for EzriCare, responded that the company had already ceased distributing anything with the EzriCare label and would destroy its inventories of creams and ointments. He told the FDA that “the formulation, design of the packaging system and manufacturing” of the artificial tears “were performed by Global Pharma and not by EzriCare.”
The inspectors also visited Arumugam’s pharmacy in the Bronx and cited him for deficient oversight of Global Pharma. “I can’t monitor from here,” Arumugam says from behind the counter. The FDA found he’d kept some of the eyedrops in a public storage facility without temperature monitoring during much of the summer of 2021. Since the recalls, the report said, at least five complaints of eye infections related to Delsam Pharma’s products had been submitted, and the company had no procedure for tracking adverse events as required by the FDA. “I gave it to my lawyers to take care of,” Arumugam says. The infections were severe but haven’t been identified as pseudomonas.
In May, the Dry Eye Foundation couldn’t resist one further test of the agency’s guardrails. Petris and Brown set up a company called Ocean Tears LLC, supposedly a maker of eyedrops. They paid about $500 to establish the company and get a Dun & Bradstreet number, a business identifier the FDA software requires from those listing a new OTC product. They found a way to include on the label a made-up proprietary substance as one of the inactive ingredients. The listing sailed through the system.
Emboldened, they invented another drop, calling it Mermaid Tears. Its purpose, they wrote, is “to protect against eye irritation from salt water” and “to allow you to see like a mermaid under water.” Among the warnings on the label, they included this one: “This is a non-preserved drop improperly packaged in a standard eye drop bottle.” Anyone who accidentally swallowed it was advised to seek medical help, ideally at an aquarium.
Petris and Brown didn’t encounter any problems with those eyedrops, either. Then, two months later, after Bloomberg queries, the FDA blocked their bogus company from listing new products. Should they want to manufacture and sell their Mermaid Tears, though, it seemed nobody was going to stop them.
