No Testing, No Inspections: Contaminated Eyedrops Blinded and Killed Americans

Arumugam began marketing his eyedrops that July, in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some drugs were in short supply and some were being hoarded, but he says he didn’t consider any of that. He offers several versions of his entry into the business, one of which starts with him being stiffed by a customer who ordered eyedrops and all of which end with him connecting to Global Pharma through a consultant in India. With the help of another consultant, he registered Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears through the FDA’s electronic listing system. The label described them as similar to the popular brand Refresh Plus, which is preservative-free and sold in single-use vials. Four months later, Green’s company also used a consultant to register EzriCare Artificial Tears, made with identical ingredients and described in the same way. A lawyer for Green says that he relied on Global Pharma and a middleman, who died last year and whose company declared bankruptcy this year, to take care of everything and that he now knows it was wrong to trust them. “EzriCare grieves with the individuals impacted by recent reports of virulent, devastating eye infections,” the lawyer, Rick Lauer, wrote in an email.