Why Now Is the Best Time To Go To Dubai And Eat Like A King

To be sure, Dubai is still a major market for big international brands seeking investment, especially as costs of labor, rent and electricity make it more difficult to profit in other cities. Malcolm Wood, who just opened a branch of his Chinese restaurant Mott 32 at the five-star Address Beach Resort, says Dubai is a place where fine dining can still see big margins. “When you’ve got an international brand, you want to be in Dubai, in Vegas and London secondary. And then New York,” he says. “Dubai is definitely positioned at the top of that culinary market.”