Global Debt Costs Are Soaring. Here’s Where It Will Hurt Most

Markowska sees another risk in private credit markets, where investments often involve borrowed capital. “A lot of large leveraged deals went through in recent years,” she says. “And when those deals were underwritten, nobody ever expected the funds rate would get close to 5% in the lifetime of those deals.”

Minutes of November’s meeting of the Fed’s rate-setting committee, released last week, show that several policymakers also flagged “hidden leverage” in the nonbank sector as potentially disruptive to the function of large global markets.

Governments in rich economies that borrow in their own currencies generally don’t face the kind of immediate constraints that households or businesses do when interest rates rise. That doesn’t mean they’re invulnerable, as Britain recently demonstrated. Ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to cut taxes backfired, triggering a rout in government bonds as investors panicked about the extra debt it would incur. Truss is gone and UK markets have steadied, but the new government still faces a doubling of interest costs next year.

Among developed economies, Italian public debt worries investors the most. The government’s interest payments are on track to exceed 7% of gross domestic product by 2030, an unsustainable figure, Bloomberg Economics estimates. The European Central Bank has backstopped Italian debt in the past, but doing so again would likely face opposition from other European Union governments.

The US may be headed for political headaches over debt, too. With Republicans poised to take control of the House of Representatives in January, there’s potential for another market-roiling fight over raising the federal debt ceiling.

Many developing countries are already in the middle of sovereign debt crises. Sri Lanka and Zambia have defaulted, while Egypt or Pakistan are among a handful of others at risk of following suit. The world’s emergency lender to governments, the International Monetary Fund, estimates that more than half of low-income countries are in debt distress or on the brink of it. The fund has been pumping out rescue packages like never before. “If you think that you need a buffer, we’re here for you,” IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said last month in Washington.

Borrowers have some resources to ward off the effects of higher debt costs. Emerging economies have boosted their foreign exchange reserves, and many households were able to save money in the pandemic while businesses posted strong earnings during the recovery. Policymakers have learned from past crises and have tools to intervene when stresses build.