The True Cost of an Extended US Debt-Ceiling Standoff

So, in short, the debt-ceiling drama may not be the precipitating event that robs the dollar of its mantle. But that’s no reason for complacency. “Dollar primacy is a national treasure,” former Biden administration economic adviser Daleep Singh said on Bloomberg Television on May 8. “It allows us to fund our government at 20 to 50 basis points cheaper than it would otherwise. It allows us to absorb a shock like the 2011 downgrade of our credit rating. All of that is put at risk in terms of the long-term scarring effects of this type of debate.”