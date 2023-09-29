A $12 Million Request to Cover a Crypto Scam Sank a Bank CEO

In Elkhart, strangers wave at you as they drive past—but they’re also wondering who you are and what you’re up to. There was a lot of whispering when out-of-state cars surrounded the bank after it failed. In recent weeks, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have taken community leaders with ties to the bank into the local courthouse for questioning. Elkhart residents know each other so well that they could tell who was being questioned based on the cars parked outside. (A spokesperson for the FBI says the agency can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.)