Crypto Gets Its Moment of Clarity, But Not the One It Wanted

The SEC also says that Binance misled customers through a practice known as “wash trading,” where the same entity sells its own securities to itself. The agency says Sigma Chain, a trading company Zhao owns and controls, might have used the practice to artificially inflate crypto trading volumes on Binance.US. In other words, some of the frantic crypto trading that people raced to get in on was an illusion, the SEC says. Binance has denied the allegations and said in a blog post that the company was “disappointed” with the SEC’s decision and that the regulator had chosen to use “blunt weapons of enforcement” rather than a more nuanced approach. Responding to news of the SEC complaint, Zhao posted a tweet that started off with “4”—a shorthand signal to his customers and online fans to disregard so-called fear, uncertainty and doubt about the company. (“Ignore FUD, fake news, attacks, etc.” is fourth on a list of his New Year’s resolutions for 2023.)