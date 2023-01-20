Higher Yields, Headwinds for Stocks Make 2023 Year of the Bond

But fund managers prefer to focus on the dramatic turnaround in bond yields. The end of cheap money means the safest companies now generate higher yields than junk bonds did at the start of last year, allowing investors to pick up decent returns while avoiding riskier assets. Blue-chip bonds globally are yielding 5.1%, while junk bonds were at 4.85% 12 months ago. That’s a boon for pension funds in particular. During the quantitative easing era—when central banks purchased bonds to keep interest rates low and stimulate the economy—retirement plans had to look elsewhere for yield and invested in everything from a makeover of Amsterdam’s red-light district to superyacht marinas.