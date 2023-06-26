The World’s Empty Office Buildings Have Become A Debt Time Bomb

With hundreds of billions of dollars in debt, the developer sought to raise cash in every way possible and, in late 2020, pledged the office building to a bank in return for a HK$7.6 billion ($971 million) loan. Last year a receiver took over the property. The new owner put the building up for sale but failed to get a bid that reached its target. The tower is now only about 25% occupied, in part because prospective tenants are put off by its complicated ownership. It was fully occupied when Evergrande bought it.