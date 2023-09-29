The Newest Addition to the Office Wardrobe? Serious Athletic Sneakers

In decades past, workers would swap out their commuting sneakers for something dressier. But a new category of footwear—called “luxury performance” by APL—now means the second pair has been staying home. “There’s no reason why you wouldn’t want to wear performance footwear throughout the day,” says APL’s Adam. “It’s comfortable. It gives you tons of support. We always set out to make it so that you can change your clothes throughout the day but keep your footwear the same.”