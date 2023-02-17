China’s ‘Zero-Dollar’ Tourists Are Getting a Cautious Welcome
Before Covid, the nation’s low-spending tour groups weren’t all that popular. But after two quiet years, almost everyone is glad to have them back.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Before the pandemic, travel agent Zhao Ling spent much of her time helping Chinese clients visit Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia cheaply. Based in the city of Deyang in Sichuan province, she organized inexpensive package tours that shepherded busloads of travelers through affiliated stores and restaurants—and steered customers away from other, locally owned businesses. Deriding the all-inclusive packages as so-called zero-dollar tourism because much of the money—lots of it spent before visitors left China—didn’t filter throughout the local economies, critics blamed agents like Zhao for overcrowding beaches, temples and other popular sites, from Phuket’s boisterous Patong entertainment district to Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex.
“Of course they don’t like us,” Zhao says. “No one does.”
Chinese in recent years had become a major driver of the tourism industry globally, making 155 million trips outside mainland China in 2019, according to Ministry of Culture and Tourism data. The country’s travelers accounted for 16% of global tourism spending that year, double that of 2010, according to Natixis SA. Many of them traveled on packages, which helped inexperienced Chinese tourists avoid language problems and logistics challenges. Still, criticism had been growing that the increasing dependence on Chinese visitors wasn’t worth the disruptions that the low-spending throngs wrought. That simmering debate cooled when China shut its borders in 2020 to halt Covid-19’s spread, a move that left tourism businesses shuttered across Asia and many hospitality workers unemployed.
With China now reopening, Asian countries that rely on tourism to create significant numbers of jobs now face a choice: After so many years without any Chinese vacationers, can they afford to discourage zero-dollar visitors from coming back? While many in the industry want sustainable, responsible tourism, others argue “we just need tourists back, we need money,” says Paul Pruangkarn, chief of staff at the Pacific Asia Travel Association in Bangkok. “That’s the tug of war that’s being played out.”
That’s certainly the case in Myanmar. Just 23,000 Chinese traveled to the land of Burmese pagodas and stunning scenery last year, down from more than 1.4 million in 2019, and Myanmar Tourism Federation chairman Yan Win says about half of the country’s businesses focused on foreign tourists have closed. “Some locals have concerns that they won’t benefit from Chinese tours, but in fact, something is better than nothing,” says Sandar Kyaw, managing director of Yangon-based Oriental Rose Travel & Tours Co., which focuses largely on package tours for Chinese travelers.
Industry players will soon find out whether they can quit the cheap tourism drug. As part of its post-pandemic reopening, China on Feb. 6 began allowing group tours to 20 countries, including Thailand and six others in Southeast Asia. “It is just a matter of time that the positive spillover from China’s outbound tourism will reach the world again,” Natixis economists Alicia Garcia Herrero and Gary Ng wrote in a Feb. 7 report.
One of Vietnam’s top tourism officials made clear in January that the country needs to reduce its reliance on those low-spending travelers. About 5.8 million Chinese visited in 2019, accounting for one-third of international travelers to Vietnam. But the chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, Vu The Binh, said the Southeast Asian nation should stamp out zero-dollar tours and “play a new game” to combat business fraud. “Chinese people are not poor,” he said, according to Vietnamese state media. “It is necessary to provide high-end tourism services for Chinese tourists like we have already offered Americans, Japanese and Western Europeans to increase their spending.”
Chinese budget tours used to make up almost all of the business for Hava Travel, a tour operator that specializes in visits to Danang and Nha Trang, Vietnamese destinations famed for their beaches and casinos. The average cost for a five-day tour, including flights, hotels and food, was only about 8 million dong ($340), with travelers then spending an average of as much as 4 million dong per day at the operator’s designated stores. Independent tourists would typically spend 50% more, one reason Hava Travel now wants to develop services for higher-end visitors, says deputy general director Nguyen Ngoc Thien.
But saying no to zero-dollar tourists will be hard after as many as 30% of Danang’s hotels closed during the pandemic. So travel operators there—including Thien—are preparing to welcome them back. The group tours “will flood into Danang and Nha Trang around end of March and early April,” says Thien, adding that Hava Travel started preparing in December for their return.
The issue has been widely debated in Thailand, where Chinese tourists made up more than a quarter of the 40 million visitors in 2019, contributing $17 billion in tourism revenue. As part of an attempt to crack down on abuses, the government took zero-dollar tour operators to court, alleging they overcharged and funneled money into hotels, restaurants and shops in Thailand that were also controlled by Chinese owners. But courts acquitted all 13 defendants in a series of rulings that concluded last year. Now, Thailand is aiming to revive its travel industry with a five-year plan focusing on attracting high-end visitors by promoting the country as a health and wellness destination. The goal is to have tourism contribute at least 25% of gross domestic product, more than double the level in 2022, with tourist spending increasing 5% annually.
European countries have for years been popular destinations for some Chinese travelers, though the greater distance and higher-priced locales typically meant those tourists were more affluent and higher spenders than many who vacation in Southeast Asia. London’s historic department store Harrods is aiming for Chinese shoppers to make up 20% of sales later this year, up from 11% over the Christmas period, and is ordering more inventory from Gucci and other brands that wealthy Chinese consumers have traditionally sought. The store has never taken “the quick buck” of tour groups, says managing director Michael Ward. “We don’t want to buy tourists,” he says. “You would never get any of the luxury brands participating.”
As international travel rebounds from its pandemic lows, governments in Europe have tried to avoid getting overwhelmed by low-spending visitors, who might not bring in enough revenue to offset the expense of services to handle them. Barcelona—a city of 1.6 million people that received an estimated 13 million visitors in 2019, sparking complaints from residents and politicians alike—will increase its tourism tax by 57% this year, to €2.75 ($2.95) per person per night. Venice, which gets as many as 20 million visitors a year, plans to charge day-trippers a fee of €3 to €10 for access to the city starting next year. Although officials are still determining final details, including how to charge and enforce the fees, the target area will encompass hot spots along the Grand Canal as well as peripheral islands such as Lido, Murano and Torcello. “The aim of the measures is not to cash in but to protect Venice,” says Simone Venturini, a city councilor leading an initiative to shift the local tourism industry to quality over quantity.
Thailand is increasing fees, too. The cabinet on Feb. 14 approved a plan to charge foreigners flying into the country a fee of 300 baht ($8.90), with the money targeted to fund the development of attractions as well as an insurance program to cover health expenses for tourists who fall ill while in the country. That’s unlikely to deter zero-dollar tours. Chinese entrepreneurs in Thailand will probably still push cheap tour packages, according to Wirote Sitaprasertnand, president of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand.
“We used to talk about how post-pandemic tourism quality should improve, but a familiar scenario would likely reoccur, because we barely had tourism income and arrivals during the past three years,” Wirote says. “Authorities will likely turn a blind eye.”
One challenge that could slow the return of zero-dollar tourism is a lack of flights. Scheduled departures from China in February and March are less than 20% of their pre-pandemic level, according to FlightAI data. The industry also needs tour guides and hotel workers, many of whom lost their jobs during the long Covid slump, to return. “If you restart travel, it’s not just you hit a button and it gets back to normal,” says Pruangkarn, of the Pacific Asia Travel Association.
The zero-dollar tours also could be less attractive for middle-class Chinese looking for more from their vacations, especially after years without travel. Donna Wan, a 54-year-old building manager from Dongguan, in Guangdong province, is eager to go to Singapore or Australia with her parents now that they’ve recovered from Covid. She’s leaning toward a more expensive package or traveling independently and hiring a local guide. “The cheap tours tend to have red-eye flights and too much time on the bus,” Wan says. “We still want to see the sights and take nice photos, but we need something more relaxing, more flexible.”
Still, Chinese travel agent Zhao in Deyang is confident that zero-dollar tourism will live on. “There’ll always be customers who want to go on these tours,” she says. “The moment we restart our tours, the whole industry will rev up.”
