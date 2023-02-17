China’s ‘Zero-Dollar’ Tourists Are Getting a Cautious Welcome

As international travel rebounds from its pandemic lows, governments in Europe have tried to avoid getting overwhelmed by low-spending visitors, who might not bring in enough revenue to offset the expense of services to handle them. Barcelona—a city of 1.6 million people that received an estimated 13 million visitors in 2019, sparking complaints from residents and politicians alike—will increase its tourism tax by 57% this year, to €2.75 ($2.95) per person per night. Venice, which gets as many as 20 million visitors a year, plans to charge day-trippers a fee of €3 to €10 for access to the city starting next year. Although officials are still determining final details, including how to charge and enforce the fees, the target area will encompass hot spots along the Grand Canal as well as peripheral islands such as Lido, Murano and Torcello. “The aim of the measures is not to cash in but to protect Venice,” says Simone Venturini, a city councilor leading an initiative to shift the local tourism industry to quality over quantity.