China’s Debt-Fueled Housing Market Is Having a Meltdown, Again

While the property woes have spread to China’s giant commercial banks—the amount of soured real estate loans at the 10 biggest lenders will likely soar to $120 billion next year assuming the rate of nonperforming loans triples from 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence—the bigger concern is falling home prices. Official statistics show a steady drip of monthly declines of less than 1%; reports on the ground from agents show drops of 15% or more in some areas over the last two years. Even though it helps Beijing’s affordability push, the dropping home values have shattered consumer confidence. After years of price gains, Chinese consumers had come to see real estate as a can’t-miss investment, prompting some to buy multiple apartments to profit from the rally. For those who borrowed to do so, paying their expensive mortgages will make less and less sense the lower property values go.