China’s Debt-Fueled Housing Market Is Having a Meltdown, Again
Xi Jinping’s attempts to deflate a real estate bubble could end up sinking the economy.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Three years ago, China cracked down on a booming real estate sector to reduce risk and make homes more affordable—part of President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive.
Beijing may have gone too far, it now seems. Country Garden Holdings Co., a developer that was once a pillar of the industry, is on the verge of default, suggesting no company is too big to fail. There are signs the situation is spiraling, too. More developers are on the brink, home prices are collapsing in smaller cities, and fears of contagion have spread to the nation’s $60 trillion financial system. When shadow bank Zhongrong International Trust Co. missed payments on dozens of high-yield investment products this month, investors protested outside its headquarters in the Chinese capital.
“Property booms and busts are typically extreme but especially in China’s case,” says George Magnus, author of. “The sector is so big in relation to the economy and so significant in terms of household savings and confidence.”
For years, China’s debt-fueled property boom underpinned one of the world’s great economic miracles. Even though it was bound to be unsustainable, the speed at which it now seems to be unraveling has been startling, compounding challenges for a Chinese economy already beset by weak consumer demand, slumping exports and growing tensions with the US.
In many ways, the current real estate meltdown is a crisis of the government’s own making. China’s privatization of property in the 1990s created one of the largest transfers of wealth in the country’s history, and entrepreneurs leapt at the opportunity to borrow heavily from banks. The boom invigorated local governments, global bond investors and China’s middle class, and real estate grew to play an enormous role in China’s economy. At its peak, the sector directly and indirectly accounted for about a quarter of domestic output and almost 80% of household assets. Estimates vary, but counting new and existing homes, plus inventory, the sector was worth about $52 trillion in 2019—about twice the size of the US real estate market.
Yet all that roaring growth made prices unaffordable for a younger generation, challenging Xi’s bid to narrow the wealth gap. In late 2020, China Evergrande Group’s liquidity scare triggered aggressive regulatory tightening. Coupled with two bruising years of Covid-19 lockdowns, developers including Evergrande and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. defaulted. Global bondholders, who’d provided a major source of real estate financing, were spooked by the alarming rate of distress, pushing up funding costs. Eventually the $200 billion market for real estate bonds—at one time one of the most profitable trades in the world of high-yield dollar debt (also known as junk bonds)—all but vanished.
Almost a third of all 498 dollar bonds issued by Chinese developers are in default, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, leaving $60 billion in unpaid debt to investors including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Fidelity International Ltd. The rash of failures may be just starting. The government is showing little inclination to bail out developers such as Country Garden, formerly the biggest by sales. Almost half of the 38 publicly traded state-owned real estate companies reported preliminary losses for the first half of this year.
Of increasing concern are the shadow banks, which funneled money into real estate outside the regular banking system. Many such firms—Zhongrong, among them—had propped up developers in a bet on a post-pandemic rebound that quickly petered out. Zhongrong’s major shareholder is now trying to restructure its debt, which includes billions of dollars owed to individual buyers of its investment products.
While the property woes have spread to China’s giant commercial banks—the amount of soured real estate loans at the 10 biggest lenders will likely soar to $120 billion next year assuming the rate of nonperforming loans triples from 2022, according to Bloomberg Intelligence—the bigger concern is falling home prices. Official statistics show a steady drip of monthly declines of less than 1%; reports on the ground from agents show drops of 15% or more in some areas over the last two years. Even though it helps Beijing’s affordability push, the dropping home values have shattered consumer confidence. After years of price gains, Chinese consumers had come to see real estate as a can’t-miss investment, prompting some to buy multiple apartments to profit from the rally. For those who borrowed to do so, paying their expensive mortgages will make less and less sense the lower property values go.
That model of never-ending gains is now broken, and soaring youth unemployment—numbers are so high the government has stopped publishing the data—means the next generation could be less inclined to buy homes of their own. The ripple effects are startling. Wall Street banks have cut growth estimates for the world’s second-largest economy to less than 5%, and Chinese assets are in free fall, with stocks and bonds tumbling and the currency trading close to a 16-year low.
Beijing is now trying to prop up the sector. While refraining from a full bailout, the government unveiled a host of measures to get cash flowing again to the stronger, mostly state-owned developers. Officials are also pushing to get stalled projects completed after hundreds of thousands of homeowners boycotted mortgage payments last year to protest delays. On Aug. 15, the central bank made its steepest cut in three years to a key interest rate to provide some stimulus.
Now all eyes are on whether China will soften homebuying restrictions, such as easing existing mortgages and lowering down payments in big cities including Beijing and Shanghai, which would show a stronger sign of support. “I can’t see the economic situation getting better in China until there is more certainty around supportive government policy. It all seems to be mainly risk and downside these days,” says Christopher Marquis, a professor at Cambridge Judge Business School.
What’s clear is that the real estate industry in China could look very different in the next few years, as more private developers shut down or resort to becoming construction or service companies. Ultimately, a rapidly aging population and looming peaks in urbanization mean the glory days of property are over, and it will take years to work off excess inventory. The liabilities of the private sector will have to be written off, leaving state-owned companies with a larger share of the market.
“With luck, and robust policymaking, China might transition to a less real-estate-dependent economy in the coming decade,” says author Magnus. “But it could also be a very messy process and entail financial instability and economic and social disruption.”
In other words, replacing real estate as a source of economic growth while also supporting the nation’s vast middle class has become Xi’s urgent challenge—again.
