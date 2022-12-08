China Is The Wild Card For Global Inflation In 2023

How likely China is to reopen next year remains an open question, but it’s clear a pivot is underway. On Dec. 7, authorities in Beijing issued a 10-point plan that included additional easing measures, cementing a view among observers that the government is moving away from Covid Zero. Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen are among the cities that have eased curbs even as cases soar. Restrictions are being rolled back in Zhengzhou, home to Apple Inc.’s largest Chinese manufacturing site. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has said the country’s pandemic control has entered a new phase. All of which is stoking expectations that China will shift to reopen sooner than had been expected. Christopher Beddor, an analyst at Gavekal Inc., says recent policy steps demonstrate that the government’s Covid policy is evolving. “China has arrived at the beginning of the end of Zero Covid,” he says.