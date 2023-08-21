The Messy Afterlife of China’s Covid Health Codes
Beijing has left local governments in charge of decisions about what to do with Covid-era systems of personal data collection.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- In March the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi held a ceremony to mark the end of an era. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the city government had collected a huge amount of data about its 7.5 million inhabitants to adhere to China’s strict Covid Zero rules. With the pandemic-era policy over, that potentially sensitive information—comprising 1 billion data points including names, ID numbers, phone numbers, addresses and personal health records—was no longer needed, so Wuxi was performatively scrubbing it from its cloud computing platforms. At a city-run data center, a large screen showed a progress bar inch toward 100%, before finally displaying the words “Data destruction is complete.” The city posted a video of the event on its social media, along with the message “Please don’t worry! It’s been destroyed!”
Shanghai, located less than 100 miles east of Wuxi, made a different decision. In July it announced it would “upgrade” its pandemic-era health code, converting it into a permanent city code, using the data as the backbone of a system that would help deepen digital access for its 25 million residents to use to visit the doctor, take public transportation or check out tourist spots. It even held a competition for residents to submit innovative ways to integrate the codes into city life. The proposals included using the codes to queue at the hospital and to ensure only qualified people had access to parking spaces set aside for disabled people, according to the state-run .
Each approach had its downsides. Wuxi had been relying on the data it was collecting for a wide range of pandemic services, including Covid test screenings, tracing the importation of frozen foods and certification of freight vehicles. After the data deletion ceremony, the city stopped offering more than 40 digital pandemic services. In Shanghai, critics saw its decision to adapt the health codes as a way to transform its response to a public-health emergency into a tool for population control. In social media discussions, residents warned it could give the government and businesses more access to their sensitive information. “Anywhere, anytime, they can monitor your every single move,” one user posted on Weibo, the Chinese social media app. Another invoked George Orwell, complaining about the creation of a “-style city.”
China’s system for tracking Covid vaccination and infection statuses, in which an individual had to display green codes to take part in many aspects of daily life, was widely seen outside the country as emblematic of Beijing’s smothering centralized control over its 1.4 billion citizens. But the health codes were a multilayered system, cobbled together by a handful of technology companies and then instituted on a national, provincial, city and even building level. Similarly, when China dropped its Covid curbs early this year, the central government largely left the decision of what to do next up to local governments. “It’s not really clear how the data was being stored or taken care of,” says Tom Nunlist, a senior analyst from the Beijing-based consulting firm Trivium. “And there’s no central delete button.”
Initially the public saw the health codes as a way to identify positive Covid patients and allocate health resources, says Huang Gejun, a digital media expert at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University who’s surveyed public attitudes toward the system. He says many regarded the data tracking as a positive, even necessary, measure as they grew accustomed to the programs, hosted on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Alipay apps. In places such as Hainan province, the health code began to incorporate other services, including public transportation and vouchers for duty-free stores and restaurants.
China’s policies—and public attitudes—shifted in response to the more transmissible omicron variant, which began to wreak havoc in late 2021 and early ’22. The color of any one person’s code mattered less once officials began telling everyone in a residential compound, district or entire city that they couldn’t leave their home. The lack of a centralized control was also leading to an increasingly fractured system. National health codes weren’t accepted in most cities, and even traveling within a single province required different local health codes, according to Fan Liang, an assistant professor of media at Duke Kunshan University who’s researched the effectiveness and politics of the program. People also needed separate green itinerary codes provided by the country’s three big telecommunications companies; those could turn red if individuals traveled through regions deemed high-risk for outbreaks.
Distrust grew among jurisdictions with competing codes. “Local governments needed to protect themselves and wanted to use a localized system so that they had control over the data and over who has mobility,” says Fan. At the same time, those governments found the codes useful for reasons beyond public health. “It really became a very efficient tool, because social management is one of the top priorities for local government.”
The health codes increasingly raised concerns about inconvenience, security and abuse. Some parents had to report their children’s green health codes to schools, tourists ended up getting turned away from hotels, and workers lost their jobs over recorded infection histories. In June 2022 officials from Zhengzhou, in central China’s Henan province, were punished for deliberately turning thousands of protesters’ health codes red, restricting their ability to move freely. A few months later, hackers claimed to have stolen health code data from as many as a billion Chinese residents from a Shanghai police database.
China eventually abandoned its Covid Zero policy after historic protests late last year, ending daily use of the health code system. Chinese telecom companies said in December that they’d delete the data from the travel itinerary code systems. In February, Guangdong suspended its provincial health code’s functions and erased its health data. Hu Chengzhong, a deputy to China’s national legislature, proposed national guidelines in March to properly dispose of the data and ensure the systems would be halted. But experts say there hasn’t yet been a central effort to do so.
Part of the problem is that the setup had many local governments, tech companies and other organizations storing data within their own systems. Another issue was how much citizens and local governments had become accustomed to using the codes for non-Covid applications. “The health code created such a fantastic way to control people,” says Haiqing Yu, a professor of China’s digital media and communication at RMIT University. “For the data, there’s never been any open, publicly available policy on how it’s managed.”
Different regions were free to choose their own approaches, and few chose a Wuxi-esque data purge. In Beijing, as in Shanghai, the local health code has been “upgraded” to support city, government and public services such as social security; in Sichuan, more city services will be added to the platform, which doesn’t yet support applications to delete personal data; in Fujian, local media reported there were no plans to suspend the local health code.
While some governments had specific reasons for keeping the data, others seemed to be driven mostly by inertia, according to Trivium’s Nunlist. “One of the core issues is that it’s just forgotten,” he says. “We kind of stopped using it, but nobody really was the steward of this, nobody’s paying attention to it, and just by virtue of having it laying around, it’s vulnerable.”
--With assistance from Yuan Gao, Colum Murphy and Linda Lew.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.