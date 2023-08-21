The Messy Afterlife of China’s Covid Health Codes

China’s system for tracking Covid vaccination and infection statuses, in which an individual had to display green codes to take part in many aspects of daily life, was widely seen outside the country as emblematic of Beijing’s smothering centralized control over its 1.4 billion citizens. But the health codes were a multilayered system, cobbled together by a handful of technology companies and then instituted on a national, provincial, city and even building level. Similarly, when China dropped its Covid curbs early this year, the central government largely left the decision of what to do next up to local governments. “It’s not really clear how the data was being stored or taken care of,” says Tom Nunlist, a senior analyst from the Beijing-based consulting firm Trivium. “And there’s no central delete button.”