ChatGPT Advances Are Moving So Fast Regulators Can’t Keep Up

In the US, local, state and federal officials have all begun to take some steps toward developing rules. The Biden administration last fall presented its blueprint for an “AI Bill of Rights,” which addresses issues such as discrimination, privacy and the ability for users to opt out of automated systems. But the guidelines are voluntary, and some experts say generative AI has already raised issues—including the potential for mass-produced disinformation—that the blueprint doesn’t address. There’s growing concern that chatbots will make it harder for people to trust anything they encounter online. “This is part of the trajectory towards a lack of care for the truth,” says Will McNeill, a professor at the University of Southampton in the UK who specializes in AI ethics.