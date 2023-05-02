At Charles Schwab, Being a Big Bank Has Become a Big Problem

Schwab’s executives like to call the company “a safe port in a storm” for its clients. But its bank unit now has Schwab itself navigating choppy waters. Like other banks, it’s seen the value of its assets fall as interest rates rise—with about $28 billion of unrealized losses sitting on its balance sheet at the end of last year. At the same time, depositors have moved their money in search of higher yields. Schwab is no SVB: Its customers aren’t concentrated in the jumpy world of tech startups, and a far greater percentage of its deposits are insured, so it’s not as vulnerable to a quick run for the exits. What Schwab faces instead is a slower-moving problem with no easy solution. Its bank could now be considered a burden, when before it was a key part of its success.