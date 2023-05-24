Recession Calls Keep Getting Pushed Back, Giving Soft Landing Believers Hope

Wells Fargo & Co. economists said last week that they now expect the recession to start in the fourth quarter of this year, instead of the third quarter. Jean-François Perrault, Scotiabank’s chief economist, says that while his team expects the economy to fall into recession in the current quarter, they “may be pushing that out” to the third quarter in the next forecast. Kathy Bostjancic at Nationwide, who sees a recession beginning in the third quarter, says continued resilience in the labor market could delay the start to later in the year.