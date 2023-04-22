What It’s Like to Dine at Centurion New York, AmEx’s Black Card Clubhouse

American Express’s business at One Vanderbilt, where commercial rents have possibly broken city records at $322 per square foot, is not in squeezing good margins from luxurious ingredients. Sure, one could splurge on $10,125 bottles of Domaine Coche-Dury Corton Charlemagne white Burgundy or toast colleagues with $2,281 pours of Louis XIII cognac, but the mains on my lunch menu went for $20 to $60, and cocktails started at $19. The real experiment is about adding value and allure to a powerful piece of stainless steel (not plastic!), both for people who own it and people who aspire to it.