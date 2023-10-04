Can AI Beat the Market? Wall Street Is Desperate to Try

With the backing of the firm, Hsu founded a company in 2016 called Rayliant Global Advisors, and soon he underwent an AI epiphany. His team showed him the hypothetical results of an investing strategy designed by machines, and now most of the firm’s funds are run by an algorithm called eXtreme Gradient Boosting. The manager of about $17 billion parses some 200 signals, using a form of decision tree to identify often complex relationships and make buy or sell decisions. “It took us a while to convince ourselves,” Hsu says. “Then we finally got to a place where we said, ‘We see the value. We get the benefits.’”