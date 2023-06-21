ByteDance Wants to Build an Everything App to Rival WeChat

ByteDance has more than a thousand employees working to recruit merchants. For Zhou, it took months of persistent calls and trial runs by professional streamers before she got on board. Finally, she says, “I was convinced that I need to learn how to do flash sales and attract livestream traffic and all that.” Her business now livestreams for five hours daily on Douyin—close-up shots of pig knuckles simmering in a giant pot, which are then drizzled with Zhou’s secret sauce before they’re plated while her employees linger just off-camera, shouting out the details of discount offers. This may not sound like the recipe for particularly compelling video content, but it turns out to be attractive enough for viewers who would typically stay for just minutes before they place an order. Zhou is now a true believer; she even made food packaging boxes with a QR code that links to the restaurant’s account on the app.