BuzzFeed News Was More Blockbuster Than Netflix

Netflix attracts subscribers with a few big-ticket productions, then hopes they stick around for the lower-quality fare that plumps up its catalog. Blockbuster made money only when someone decided to rent a given DVD or VHS. BuzzFeed is similar: Each story, video and listicle has to find its own audience in the competitive social media market to make money from ads. It relies on social media for traffic and advertising for revenue. Should the whims of either change—and they did—then the company feels the pain.