Business Schools Aim To Build Entrepreneurs With Expanded Programs
Faculty say they see rising interest among students wanting to start their own ventures.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- When Jordan Hollander started business school in September 2015, becoming an entrepreneur wasn’t part of his longterm plan. “I probably would have said, ‘You shouldn’t go to business school if you want to be an entrepreneur,’” he says. Instead, given his interest in extreme sports, he saw himself working in marketing at a big company like Red Bull.
That plan changed not long after his studies at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management began. Hollander joined the Zell Fellows, a program for students who want to start or acquire their own businesses. The fellowship arranged for him to travel to Israel to meet fellow graduate students, provided equity free grants (a form of funding that does not necessitate giving up equity in the business) and helped him to develop the confidence he needed to pursue his own business dream. Hollander is now the chief executive officer of Hotel Tech Report, a platform that allows hotel operators to research software providers. He co-founded the company in 2017.
Kellogg announced on Tuesday that the Zell Family Foundation has donated $25 million to sustain the Zell program—named after billionaire real estate investor and philanthropist Sam Zell, who died in May—in perpetuity. Dean Francesca Cornelli said the gift, “will continue to make the aspirations of some of our incredibly creative students possible” and cement Kellogg’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurs. It is one of many business schools creating or expanding entrepreneurship programs and courses for graduate students as applications to full-time MBA programs are dipping and the job market for MBAs is shaky. In 2022, 85% of US full-time, two-year MBA programs experienced a decline in domestic applications from the previous year, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council.
Those programs, with some exceptions, traditionally have not catered to students with entrepreneurial interest, a cohort that represents a small share of the graduate MBA pool. GMAC, which surveys enrolled students about their career plans and goals, neither asks about nor tracks interest in starting a business. Only 4 percent of students who graduated from full-time US MBA programs in 2022 planned to start a company, according to data collected by the MBA Career Services & Employer Alliance, which tracks MBA outcomes.
But administrators and faculty say they see far more enthusiasm for the start-up life on the ground. “Over 70% of our students will take entrepreneurship classes at Kellogg, which to me indicates an interest, at least at the high level,” says David Schonthal, director of entrepreneurship programs at Kellogg. This sign of “entrepreneurial curiosity,” as Schonthal calls it, underpins Kellogg’s move to expand the Zell program, which has seen applications rise every year since 2013. “It could be that there are fewer students who know they want to be entrepreneurs when they graduate because of the fragility of the economy, but they want those entrepreneurial tool sets so that when they decide to take that entrepreneurial leap, which could be 2, 3, 5 years from now, they’re able to do it.”
“As the market in terms of demand for MBA broadly has declined in recent years, I think business schools have become much less complacent and much more competitive in terms of really understanding, ‘What are the needs in the market?’,” says Michael Hoffmeyer, managing director of the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business. Vish Krishnan, director of the entrepreneurship initiative at the University of California San Diego’s Rady School of Management points to a quickly changing and tightening jobs landscape. “Due to AI, a lot of knowledge-based jobs will be affected,” he says. “It’s hard to predict what the job market of the future will look like, so students want to be entrepreneurial.”
Instruction in entrepreneurship has evolved—it’s not just about putting together a business plan. B-schools are teaching future founders how to study the competitive landscape and analyze the market; recruit talent; manage a workforce as it’s growing; set a strategy and then revise it as needed; and cultivate a network of contacts. Other benefits, says Doug Villhard, academic director for entrepreneurship at Washington University of St. Louis’s Olin Business School, include more immediate and direct access to a network of potential investors and partners and time away from a 9-to-5 job to be able to flesh out the idea for the business. Students can also immediately apply what they’re learning in school—about, say, finance and operations—to their own venture.
Jasmine Snead Ferguson had launched a business, Aurora Tights, before she started as a full-time MBA student at Maryland’s Smith school in 2019. She and two friends, all competitive ice skaters, dancers and instructors, never could find the right tights, in the right color. “I started ice skating at the age of 5 and never had tights in my skin tone,” Ferguson says. “I would have to dye my tights in the bathtub. And I’m not alone, there are thousands of performers who do not have the proper gear for their skin tone.” The business still is one Ferguson and her partners run, even as she works a full-time job with Amazon Web Services, where she landed soon after graduating in 2021.
At Smith, much of her coursework covered facets of starting and running a business, specifically as a woman of color. And as part of Ladies First, an initiative to increase the number of women involved in entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland, Ferguson says she often received meaningful advice from a mentor, especially about how to frame seeming disadvantages as opportunities, when meeting with prospective funders and more.
Still, a persistent question lingers: “If you do have the ability to get admitted into one of these very elite programs, that’s often going to be a positive financial proposition for you,” says Preston Cooper, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, of top-ranked MBA programs. Otherwise, he says, the cost of a degree, combined with lost earnings, presents more of an obstacle. If a top-ranked school isn’t where you’re headed, “you’re better off just starting your own business and not bothering with the MBA.”
Steve Tobak, managing partner at business consulting firm Invisor Consulting, says he believes prospective entrepreneurs should learn the ropes at a large company in the sector that interests them, rather than go to graduate school. Some of the most successful founders of the past generation had no business education, he says. And the present environment of tight funding, which he believes has had little effect on the value of an MBA to an entrepreneur, may not even persist. “No venture capitalist I’ve ever known looks for it,” he says of the MBA. “Nothing has changed—not for me, not in Silicon Valley.”
Even so, alumni say their entrepreneurship programs have made a big difference, both to their success and to their ability to get a business off the ground. “It gave me skills that made me flexible, so that I can lean in to areas that might typically be out of my field,” Ferguson says of her coursework at Dingman. “Entrepreneurs do this all the time.”
“I found my cofounder there, I found some really early talent in the school,” says Tushar Garg, a Kellogg and Zell fellow alumnus who is the CEO of Flyhomes, an online real estate platform. “And I also found just time and freedom to go create.”
