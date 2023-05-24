The Man Who Spends $2 Million A Year To Look 18 Is Swapping Blood With His Father And Son

In the lead up to his family day at the clinic, Johnson celebrates with his son and father and with other members of his Blueprint team. Everyone gathers in the lobby of an upscale hotel for a healthy breakfast. If anyone in the group is apprehensive, it’s the eldest Johnson. Richard hails from Utah and notes that he’s quite conservative, with very conservative friends who would think he’s mad for trying something like this. Richard also worries that his veins might collapse during the process and that he might let everyone down. “It’s a bit of a leap of faith here,” Richard says.