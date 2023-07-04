A Bank-Robbing Prison Gang Is in an Alarming Expansion Mode

By this point, police from all over Santa Catarina and the neighboring state of Rio Grande do Sul had joined the manhunt. A big break came two days after the tractor-trailer was discovered, thanks to residents of Três Cachoeiras, an hour and a half south of Criciúma in Rio Grande do Sul. They told police that the night after the robbery, about 30 people had convened at a small blue house for a barbecue. They were grilling meat, smoking marijuana and laughing loudly until 3 a.m. According to a press report, the owner of the house told police that the men who rented it had come two or three months earlier and offered the tenant 15,000 reais to leave in two days. He’d agreed. The men then canvassed the neighborhood, asking if the area was safe and whether there was much of a police presence. They told neighbors they were fruit vendors and showed off pineapples to prove it.