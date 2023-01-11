Family Trips to Jamaica Were Early Economics Lessons For New Boston Fed President

Watching Jamaicans struggle after the country introduced a new currency in 1969, and recognizing that even those with means still had to cope with power outages and water shutoffs, she started to understand that intelligence and resources aren’t always enough to help people overcome circumstances beyond their control. “Seeing the impact that that had on families, on communities, the impact that had on the economy,” said the Boston Fed president about the currency overhaul during an interview with Bloomberg News in November. “That was something that I had a lot of questions about growing up because of that experience.”