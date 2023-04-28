How Asia’s Hottest New App Was Sunk by Secret China Connections

Users in South Korea criticized Bondee for collecting too much personal information, such as international mobile equipment identity numbers, unique to each mobile device and used by cellular networks to track them. Some expressed concern that the Chinese government could compel Metadream to share sensitive data about its users. The company issued one statement after another to address the allegations. It reiterated on its website that it was based in Singapore and said it had set up three independent data centers in the city-state, as well as in Japan and the US, to ensure data security and compliance with regional information security laws.