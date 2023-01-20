With VC Funding Drying Up, Biotechs Are on a Quest for Cash
After years of abundant funding, today’s scarce capital is prompting layoffs and deals with Big Pharma.
(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- For much of the past decade, venture capital firms and other investors were eager to throw money at biotech startups in hopes of bankrolling the next billion-dollar medicine. These days, fledgling drugmakers spend as much time convincing investors they have enough cash to survive as they do developing the promising treatments in their pipelines.
How often are biotech executives questioned about cash? “Every single conversation,” says Marcio Souza, chief executive officer of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. Shares of the company, which aims to treat central nervous system disorders, have plummeted 80% over the past year.
Investors today want to know how much money companies have, how long it will last and exactly how they plan to use it, executives say. The answers are especially important in 2023, as investors navigate a tough environment for risky assets, such as biotech stocks, and hundreds of companies seek to raise fresh funds to stay in business.
It’s a stark turn of events for an industry that got used to big capital influxes before and during the pandemic. VC firms invested a record $36.6 billion in biopharma companies in the US, UK and European Union in 2021, up 281% from 2017, according to SVB, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank. Private investment in 2022 dipped 19% from the year before, to $29.5 billion. The slump speaks to growing investor uncertainty about biotech’s near-term prospects.
All that money spawned hundreds of new biotech companies a year. At the peak, 357 were funded in 2021, up from 202 in 2017, according to an SVB analysis of seed and Series A deals in the US and Europe. Such exuberance spread to the stock market, where more than 100 biotechs went public in 2021 alone, including companies that were selling investors on a dream rather than data.
A swift and sharp reversal in the stock market essentially closed the window for initial public offerings last year and left upstarts searching for cash. More than 300 public companies will need to raise fresh funds within the next 18 months, according to investment bank Torreya Partners. The changing landscape is forcing companies to rethink their financing strategies or focus, says Jonathan Norris, a managing director in SVB’s health-care practice.
At the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, the industry’s most important annual gathering, biotech executives would normally be talking up their most promising drugs. But at the meeting earlier this month, they spent almost as much time detailing how much money they had as a way to assure investors they’re a safe bet.
Mirati Therapeutics Inc. CEO David Meek showed slides depicting his company’s financial position, assuring attendees it had enough cash to fund itself for two years. “We’re extremely disciplined and data-driven in how we deploy our capital, and we understand how important it is to deploy our capital to the investments that have the highest return for patients and overall for the business,” Meek said. Last year he didn’t say the word “cash” even once during his presentation, according to a transcript.
Biotech companies are considering just about anything to stay afloat now that the “sugar rush” in valuations has ended, says Arda Ural, Americas industry markets leader for health sciences and wellness at EY. Some are narrowing their focus to only the experimental drugs with the highest likelihood of succeeding, laying off employees and hunting for Big Pharma partners to help cover research and development costs.
Ahead of its conference presentation, gene-editing pioneer Editas Medicine Inc. said it would eliminate about 20% of its staff and focus its attention on blood disorders instead of eye diseases. The company expects layoffs to stretch its cash into 2025.
Biotech companies that not long ago would’ve scoffed at giving up some control over their ideas are coming to the table seeking help from pharmaceutical giants, says Marianne De Backer, who leads business development and licensing for Bayer AG’s pharmaceutical division. Bayer’s team met with about 300 companies during the conference, which it says is more than usual. “It has entirely, entirely changed,” De Backer says.
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was among those courting partners at the JPMorgan meeting. The biotech has been slashing expenses and selling drugs or taking partners for therapeutics to raise money after one of its experimental therapies for a potentially fatal heart condition failed a late-stage clinical trial. “When equity markets are tough—and I think we’re going to see pretty, pretty tough conditions this year,” says BridgeBio CEO Neil Kumar, “pharma partnering starts to become a really interesting way to extend a lot of the great work we’re trying to do.”
David Epstein, the new CEO of cancer-drug company Seagen Inc., plans to use the cash crunch of smaller companies to his advantage. Before joining Seagen, Epstein worked at venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering Inc., and he knows firsthand how dire the situation is for young companies—which could help larger, deep-pocketed ones like Seagen persuade them to strike deals to work together on unfinished drugs in their pipelines. “Billions of dollars have been deployed over the last five years,” Epstein says. “The vast majority of those companies cannot find [additional] funding, but they actually spent the money and developed stuff, and we’re just well-positioned to be the right company to run the additional clinical trials and launch.”
But many drug giants are reevaluating what they’re willing to pay for deals in light of a new US law aimed at curbing drug prices, which could hurt revenue. The legislation subjects some prices to negotiation after nine years for pills and 13 years for biologics, capping profits earlier than expected. That’s creating an entirely new environment for the industry to confront, EY’s Ural says: “This is a different playbook.”
