With VC Funding Drying Up, Biotechs Are on a Quest for Cash

David Epstein, the new CEO of cancer-drug company Seagen Inc., plans to use the cash crunch of smaller companies to his advantage. Before joining Seagen, Epstein worked at venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering Inc., and he knows firsthand how dire the situation is for young companies—which could help larger, deep-pocketed ones like Seagen persuade them to strike deals to work together on unfinished drugs in their pipelines. “Billions of dollars have been deployed over the last five years,” Epstein says. “The vast majority of those companies cannot find [additional] funding, but they actually spent the money and developed stuff, and we’re just well-positioned to be the right company to run the additional clinical trials and launch.”