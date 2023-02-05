A New Breed of Safaris in Botswana Aims Higher Than Just Animals

It was immediately apparent how well our guide fit the name Super—mere minutes after our departure we were swallowed whole by the desert, and yet he knew exactly where we were headed without a compass or single reference point, save the passage of the sun above. It was “the way the ancient Bushmen navigated their environs,” he explained. Stories of Super’s navigational prowess—shared by my fellow travelers (members of the Natural Selection team test-driving the adventure alongside me) and bolstered by our guide himself—grew more hyperbolic each time we stopped to break up the hours of riding on the pan, swelling into legends of rescuing tribesmen in the wilderness who were unable to find their way home. Priding myself on having a reasonable sense of direction, I felt blind in the Kalahari, able to focus only on my fingers cramping around the handlebars of my quad, until something unusual emerged from the distance in the late afternoon.