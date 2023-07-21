Autonomous Electric Lawn Mowers Save Time And Cut Carbon

Older models also used to pingpong around an area bordered by a physical wire, but new models take advantage of preloaded maps to navigate via GPS—and avoid spots that should be skipped. “If you want to install a flower bed or swimming pool, you just go into the app and say, ‘Stay out of this area,’ ” says Glen Instone, president of the forest and garden division of Husqvarna Group, a company in Stockholm that started making autonomous mowers almost 30 years ago. Last year the company harvested almost $600 million in robo-mower revenue.