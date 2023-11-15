Top-Ranked MBA Programs Struggle To Reverse Declining Applications

Admissions officers and school deans chalk up the applications slump in part to the strong US economy, even through the pandemic. “Students of MBA age that may have been laid off in 2020 regained employment in 2021, and they’re going to want to stick with those jobs for a few years,” says Georgetown’s Heinrich. The recent effects of the tech sector shedding jobs and the seemingly cooling economy didn’t reach campus in time for fall classes. “There’s a lag effect,” says Greg Hanifee, associate dean for degree programs at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. “It sometimes takes up to a year for some applicants to get into the right headspace.” (As layoffs piled up last fall and winter, Kellogg was the first of several schools to waive tests or fees for unemployed tech workers. It was one of the few schools to see an increase in both domestic and foreign applications, from a broad range of industries, Hanifee says, though the school enrolled a slightly higher share of students this fall from tech.)