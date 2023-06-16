Berlusconi’s Death Puts Italy’s Future in the Hands of Two Women

The first clues will come with the unsealing of his will following the funeral on June 14, which will be marked with a national day of mourning. The reading of the testament is expected to kick off a process that could redraw the borders of Berlusconi’s empire. Expect a parallel scramble inside Italy’s governing center-right coalition, a contest Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will no doubt try to use to cement her power.

In the minutes after Berlusconi’s death became public, the WhatsApp chatrooms of politicians immediately lit up. One comment: “only a media-savvy man like Berlusconi could die in the morning of a Monday, setting the whole agenda for the week.”

Abroad, the flamboyant and scandal-prone Berlusconi may have been dismissed as a clown, but he did lay the template for how a billionaire could become leader of a Group of Seven country—one that Donald Trump followed closely.

Long before he was a politician, Berlusconi was a businessman. He was the first to leverage his power as a media tycoon to get himself elected and to use his office to protect and expand his business interests. It was always about the business. The politics were a means to an end.

Valued at about €7 billion ($7.6 billion), Berlusconi’s business empire spans media, banking and sports. But to thrive, it will require more than his children showing a united front: It needs a new business model.

“For his companies this is an opportunity to innovate, introduce a new leadership, to solve challenges in a different way than the one he would have taken,” says Azzurra Rinaldi, an economist at Rome La Sapienza University.

Berlusconi’s succession plan will mainly focus on Fininvest, a holding company that includes Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster, its largest publisher and a minority stake in a major bank.

Berlusconi held about 61% of the shares in Fininvest, with the remaining 39% divided among his heirs. His two oldest children—Marina and Pier Silvio—already occupy key management positions. Marina, 56, is chairman of Fininvest as well as of publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore, while Pier Silvio, 54, is chief executive officer of broadcaster MFE. The will is expected to confirm their roles.

Formerly known as Mediaset, MFE dominates the market for TV advertising in Italy, with a more than 40% share. Back in the 1990s it was the launchpad for Berlusconi’s political ambitions. But as its founder aged and took his eye off the business, streaming giants such as Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. upended the industry’s revenue model.

The mogul’s death could make MFE an acquisition target for a company trying to create a pan-European broadcasting group. MFE shares have soared.

France’s Vivendi SE, which tried to take over Mediaset in 2016 and is now the company’s second-largest shareholder, might make another attempt at securing majority control. Also rumored to be sniffing around is Discovery+, a US streaming service.