Banking Crises Are Preventable, But Human Nature Gets in the Way

In Fort Worth, students who’d taken a class on financial history at Texas Christian University sent messages to their professor, Stephen Quinn, when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. They couldn’t believe that the bank runs they’d studied were happening again. “It’s a delight,” he says. “Not that I want panics.” He also heard from his mother-in-law, who wanted to know if she should pull her money out of her bank, too. For most people in the US today, deposit insurance up to $250,000 makes that kind of move unnecessary. But above that amount, the basic logic of bank runs is powerful and unforgiving—if you suspect your money might be in trouble, why wait?