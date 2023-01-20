One Of FTX's Biggest Victims Could Be The Bahamas' Finance Reputation

As the DARE Act was being adopted, “We didn’t envision, nor could have even imagined, that a crypto giant like FTX would be attracted to the Bahamas,” says Christina Rolle, executive director of the securities commission, in her first interview since FTX’s collapse. As she sees it, the Bahamas “didn’t have the choice to say no,” given its position as a financial center. “Either we were going to ban a crypto player from coming into our jurisdiction, or we were going to have to force it to fit into a regulatory framework,” she says. “And we were not up to banning it.”