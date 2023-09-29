The Fed’s Dream Of A Soft Landing Is Facing A Triple Threat

The restart of student loan payments next month could be another economic inflection point. Anna Wong of Bloomberg Economics says that with the end of the three-year pandemic hiatus, 28 million borrowers will feel the full weight of the Fed’s anti-inflation campaign. “Student loan forbearance had postponed the impact of rate hikes,” she says. “Were it not for this policy, rate hikes would have slowed the economy already.”

Much depends on how events unfold. The auto strike and a government shutdown could be over in a matter of days or weeks. Also, some borrowers may be able to take advantage of programs allowing them to pare down their student debt loads, in which case the squeeze on consumer spending may not be as severe as anticipated.

So far the walkout led by United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is targeted, involving 1,500 workers at three factories operated by General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV. If the strikes were to spread to encompass the UAW’s entire 150,000 members, it would shut down almost a third of US auto production. Payroll growth would temporarily go negative, according to Oxford Economics, a forecasting and research group. The resulting shortages at car dealerships could drive up prices for new vehicles, which as tracked by the consumer price index have been largely pointing down since April.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees may also cease working next month, though not by choice. A group of ultraconservatives in the House of Representatives have blocked votes on a number of bills needed to keep the government running into the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1. Government shutdowns typically last a few days, but infighting within the Republican Party threatens a longer closure. There have been only three extended shutdowns in US history: The first, in 1995, lasted 21 days; one in 2013 was 16 days; the third began in December 2018 and carried into January 2019, for a total of 35 days.

The economic toll would start small and build over time. Goldman Sachs economists estimate that each week of a governmentwide closure would shave 0.15 percentage point from fourth-quarter GDP growth.